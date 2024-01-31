Salman Khan, production house SFK caution acting aspirants against fake casting call

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) have issued a statement cautioning fans as well as budding actors against "false" casting calls in their name.

The banner, known for films such as "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Bharat" and "Radhe", said they haven't hired any casting agents for their future projects.

"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films.

"Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," SKF said in the statement issued on Instagram on Monday.

The production house's last project was 2023's "Farrey", which marked the acting debut of Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri. PTI RDS RDS RDS