Salman Khan spotted riding bicycle around Panvel farmhouse

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted riding a bicycle around his Panvel farmhouse, accompanied by heavy security.

Salman arrived at his farmhouse on Friday, alongside his family members, where he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Several celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ramesh Taurani, Nikhil Dwivedi, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and cricketer MS Dhoni, were among the attendees.

Salman turned 60 on Saturday.

In the videos circulating on social media, the actor is seen riding a bicycle with the security cars following him from behind. He kept his look casual by wearing a black fitted t-shirt, denims and slippers.

Salman will next feature in "Battle of Galwan", alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame.

It revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. PTI ATR ATR ATR