Salman Khan-starrer action thriller 'Wanted' clocks 15 years

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Action thriller "Wanted", headlined by superstar Salman Khan, completed 15 years of its release on Wednesday.

A Hindi remake of Telugu film "Pokiri" starring Mahesh Babu, the film hit the screens on September 18, 2009.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Wanted" also featured Ayesha Takia, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Inder Kumar and Vinod Khanna in pivotal roles.

It was produced by Boney Kapoor, who in an Instagram post praised the movie for reviving single-screen theatres.

Kapoor shared a post on Instagram to mark the completion of 15 years of "Wanted".

"Single screens were back in business and celebrating..." he captioned a throwback photo of a cinema hall showing the film at the time of its release.

"Wanted" revolves around Salman's undercover cop Rajveer Shekhawat disguised as a thug called Radhe, who tries to accomplish his mission as well as protect his love interest Jahnvi, played by Ayesha.

The film is credited for cementing Salman's position in the Hindi film industry as an action star. He followed it up with superhit titles such as "Dabangg" (2010), "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Kick" (2014), and "Sultan" (2016).

Besides timeless chartbusters by music composer duo Sajid-Wajid like "Jalwa", "Love Me Love Me", "Tose Pyaar Karte Hai", and "Le Le Mazaa Le", "Wanted" continues to be a fan favourite for Salman's popular one-liner "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di ... uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta".