Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' movie teaser released, film to hit theatres on Eid

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday launched the official teaser clip of his upcoming movie "Sikandar", slated to be released on Eid.

Salman Khan, in a post on X, captioned the teaser, "Jo dilon par karta hai raj woh aaj kehlata hai Sikandar."

“Sikandar” is directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Grandsons, "Sikandar" also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have previously collaborated on films such as "Judwaa", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", “Jaan-E-Mann”, and "Kick", which marked the latter’s directorial debut.