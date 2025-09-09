Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Battle of Galwan'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bollywood star Salman Khan has commenced shooting for his upcoming war drama film "Battle of Galwan".

Khan, who most recently starred in "Sikandar", shared the announcement with a post on his social media handles on Tuesday.

The post featured the actor standing behind a clapperboard with the film's title written over it. "#BattleOfGalwan," read the caption.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the 59-year-old actor called the film "physically demanding".

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," he said.

"For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water (is another challenge)." Khan's "Sikandar" released in March and was directed by A R Murugadoss. Alongside Khan, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Anjini Dhawan.

He is currently hosting the reality show "Bigg Boss 19", which premiered on August 24 on JioHotstar. PTI ATR ATR ATR