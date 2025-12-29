Salman Khan thanks fans for birthday wishes: Means a lot

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan thanked his fans and followers for the heartfelt wishes on his 60th birthday.

Salman, who has been in the cinema industry for over three decades, turned 60 on December 27. On Monday, the actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle as he expressed his gratitude for the wishes on his birthday.

"Thank you for all your love and good wishes, means a lot. God bless you all with health and happiness," he wrote.

Salman celebrated his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse alongside his family members and close friends.

His last film was "Sikandar", which released in March. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it also starred Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

The actor will next feature in "Battle of Galwan", alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of “Shootout at Lokhandwala” fame. It revolves around the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. Salman essays the role of an Indian Army officer. PTI ATR ATR ATR