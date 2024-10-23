Salman Khan threat message: Mumbai cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller.

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Police tracked down the number to Jharkhand and teams were dispatched to nab the accused, an official said, adding that another team visited Guwahati.

Even as the police widened the dragnet to trace the sender of the message, the Mumbai traffic police received an "apology" from the same mobile phone number, officials had said on Tuesday.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor. PTI DC NSK KRK