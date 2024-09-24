Salman Khan unveils first look from 'Sikandar' for Eid 2025 release

New Delhi: Bollywood star Salman Khan has set the internet ablaze by sharing the first look from the sets of his upcoming film, 'Sikandar', directed by the acclaimed AR Murugadoss.

The film, which marks another collaboration between Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has fans buzzing with anticipation for its Eid 2025 release.

Salman Khan, known for his action-packed roles and charismatic screen presence, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photograph.

This announcement was not just about unveiling his look but also reaffirming the film's significant release date, promising another Eid treat for his fans.

As 'Sikandar' gears up for its grand release next Eid, fans and critics alike are eager to see how Salman Khan, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, brings this character to life. The anticipation is not just for another blockbuster but for a film that might just set new benchmarks in storytelling and visual spectacle in Bollywood.