Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' collects Rs 54 crore at worldwide box office on day one

New Delhi: "Sikandar", starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in he lead, has crossed Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day, according to the makers.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and released in theatres on March 30.

The film has earned Rs 54 crore at the worldwide box office and made Rs 30.06 crore at the domestic box office, according to the press release.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 26 crore nett at the domestic box office on its first day.

The film was reportedly leaked online hours before its release on Sunday and was later taken down from approximately 600 websites.

"Sikandar" also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.