Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 300 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan's action thriller "Tiger 3" has earned Rs 300 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Friday.

Advertisment

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It was released on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali festival in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

According to YRF, the film has collected Rs 188.25 crore net in India.

"The film has booked a super strong hold on the weekdays. Having paved the journey of 1 week, the film has now collected 188.25 crore net in India and crossed 300 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days," the makers said in a press note.

"Tiger 3", set after the events of "Pathaan", is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai". The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. PTI SHD SHD SHD