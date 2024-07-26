Salman residence firing: NBW issued against Lawrence Bishnoi's brother

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) A special court here on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, in the case related to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

A warrant was also issued against Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang.

Godera and Anmol, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, have been shown as absconding accused in the charge-sheet filed by Mumbai police earlier this month in connection with the April 14 firing incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad. Anmol and Godera are believed to be in Canada, as per the police.

Allowing the prosecution's application, special judge for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases B D Shelke issued a standing non-bailable warrant against Anmol and Godera.

Six people have been arrested in the case.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal allegedly fired shots outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman's residence, in the early hours of April 14.

The two along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody. Anujkumar Thapan, another accused, allegedly committed suicide in police custody. PTI AVI KRK