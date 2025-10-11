Samant Chauhan explores the cosmos with ‘First Breath’ at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Renowned designer Samant Chauhan brought his cosmic vision to life with his latest collection “First Breath”, showcased on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

Chauhan, who launched his eponymous label in 2005 and has built a strong identity in the Indian fashion industry with his work around Bhagalpur silk and intricate craftsmanship, unveiled the collection at the fashion gala, being held at The Grand Hotel in the national capital.

Inspired by his interpretation of the galaxy, the collection reflected Chauhan’s idea of the universe and its creation, presented through an artistic interplay of light, shadow, structure, and embellishment.

"It is the idea of the universe and how I pursued it... How I think the whole thing has been generated and created. I tried to portray that mystery in my collection," he told PTI.

Chauhan extensively used Matka silk this season to construct sharply tailored silhouettes, marked by elongated lines and architectural precision. Swarovski crystals added a gentle shimmer to the surface, enhancing the luxurious appeal of the ensembles.

The womenswear line featured gowns, skirts, and tops, blending delicate embroidery with dramatic structure.

The colour palette ranged from dark tones to lighter hues, with black, white, beige, and grey dominating the runway, accentuated with golden detailing.

Several pieces also featured interesting work on the sleeves resembling architectural structures. Many of the attires had floral embellishments. “That was my understanding of the galaxy and some glitter on it,” Chauhan said.

Explaining the designs, Chauhan said he tried experimenting with the shapes in the collection. It had ensembles designed expertly to highlight the architectural tailoring.

“We usually try to experiment with sleeves and collar but with this collection we tried to experiment with shapes, which we normally don’t do,” he said.

The Lakme Fashion Week will conclude on Sunday with the grand finale by Tarun Tahiliani.