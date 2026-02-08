Samant Chauhan, Rajesh Pratap Singh set tone on Day 1 of FDCI India Men’s Weekend

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Designers Samant Chauhan, Siddartha Tytler and Rajesh Pratap Singh opened the runway proceedings with their collections on day one of the FDCI India Men’s Weekend.

The fourth edition of the annual menswear showcase kicked off on Saturday at the historic Diggi Palace in Jaipur.

The inaugural day set the tone for a weekend dedicated to the evolving language of Indian menswear, where craftsmanship, culture and contemporary design converged with global intent.

Chauhan’s collection “Rose” presented a range of outfits in subtle grey tones, which he accented with varied patterns and floral designs.

The showcase was described as a story of innocence, devotion and the eternal dialogue between human hands and nature’s artistry.

Tytler brought his signature elements to “Miraas”, inspired by royal lineages and cultural heirlooms. Comprising mostly traditional silhouettes, the collection featured embroidered kurtas, bandhgalas, suits, crop jackets, kurtas, sharara sets, anarkalis, sarees, drapes and lehengas.

The outfits featured intricate geometric patterns and floral appliques and were complemented by gold-toned accessories for a regal finish.

Rajesh Pratap Singh closed the day with a presentation marked by textile innovation and a balance of tradition and modernity. His showcase featured darker shades with accents of red and beige, with models walking with covered faces and lowered heads as dance performances unfolded, lending the show a dramatic edge.

Earlier in the day, Ashish N Soni presented a fluid menswear wardrobe rooted in comfort and tactile expression, where relaxed silhouettes, earthy tones and softened tailoring reflected contemporary ease.

Kommal and Ratool Sood followed with The Nocturne Collection, reaffirming the suit as a modern uniform through jewel-toned textures, graphic detailing and Savile Row precision.

Paresh Lamba presented “Kaivalya”, a restrained exploration of Indo-Western ceremonial dressing where architectural black silhouettes, disciplined tailoring and controlled embellishment expressed masculinity as inward power rather than outward display.

Launched in 2008, FDCI’s menswear platform has steadily evolved into one of the country’s most significant showcases for men’s fashion, playing a pivotal role in shaping narratives, nurturing design talent and fostering industry engagement.

The event will conclude on Sunday with the final showcase by J J Valaya. PTI ATR RB RB