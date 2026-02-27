Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Priyanka Chopra for her ‘honesty’ over daughter premature birth

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for speaking about the premature birth of her daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022, and the emotional turmoil surrounding the announcement at the time.

Ruth Prabhu reshared a clip from Chopra Jonas’ recent interview on her Instagram Stories, where the latter opened up about her daughter being born at 27 weeks and the couple feeling pressured to make the news public.

“So beautiful. Thank you, @priyankachopra. Your honesty is powerful. Loved this interview,” Ruth Prabhu wrote.

In the interview, Chopra Jonas said she “shut down” upon learning about the early delivery and revealed that she and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, were compelled to announce the birth before they were ready.

“We were told that she’s coming at 27 weeks. I just shut down. We got a text saying her birth is gonna be put out. We were kind of forced into announcing her birth. We weren’t ready because we didn’t know what would happen with her,” Chopra Jonas said.

The actor and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka are connected through the global "Citadel" universe, they both play agents in different chapters of the Prime Video same spy-verse.