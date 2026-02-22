Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to release on May 15

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The makers of the upcoming Telugu film "Maa Inti Bangaaram", featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, have announced the worldwide release date of the project, which is set to hit the big screen on May 15.

The film is directed by B V Nandini Reddy and has music composed by Santosh Narayanan. Prabhu shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which had the release date written over it.

"See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu… #MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026. #MiBonMay15th #MiB," read the caption.

It is produced by Prabhu's Tralala Moving Pictures.

Besides "Maa Inti Bangaaram", Prabhu will feature in Netflix's "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom". Directed by Rahi Anil Barve of "Tumbbad" fame, the series also features Aditya Roy Kapur and is under production. PTI ATR ATR ATR