Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu dies

New Delhi: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her father Joseph Prabhu has died.

Advertisment

The 37-year-old actor shared the news of her father's death in an Instagram Story with the caption: "Until we meet again Dad" accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Samantha didn't reveal the cause and the date of her father's death. His age could not be ascertained immediately.

The news of her father's passing comes a day after the actor celebrated the success of her recent project, the Prime Video series "Citadel: Honey Bunny", in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan.

Advertisment

"Citadel: Honey Bunny", directed by Raj & DK, is the Indian chapter in the global spy series "Citadel". It premiered on the streamer on November 6.