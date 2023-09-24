Samantha-Vijay’s ‘Kushi’ to start streaming on Netflix from October 1

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer romantic drama "Kushi" will start streaming on Netflix from October 1.

The Telugu-language film is directed by “Majili” helmer Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Netflix shared the digital premiere date of the film on X.

"#Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October," the streamer posted on its Netflix India South page.

Andhariki kushi icche subhavaartha. #Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October. #KushiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/oukj4hlM7u — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 24, 2023

The film marks the second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama “Mahanati”, based on the life of actor Savitri.