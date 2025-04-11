Samuel L Jackson to lead Man Of War, reports Deadline

Los Angeles: Actor Samuel L Jackson is set to star in Paramount Pictures’ film "Man Of War".

The film will have a screenplay by Sheldon Turner. It is directed by Tim Story, who is also producing the project alongside Turner and Jennifer Klein, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Jackson will essay a newly retired and long-revered general in the upcoming film, who returns to his hometown in rural Georgia after the death of his wife to find it in the throes of corruption, gentrification and racism.

Using battle-honed strategy and combat skills, he’ll wage all-out war against the town and the billionaire exploiting it.

Jackson's latest work is "The Unholy Trinity". Directed by Richard Gray, the film released in October 2024 also featuring Pierce Brosnan.