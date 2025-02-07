'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor Mawra Hocane marries Ameer Gilani

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Popular Pakistani star Mawra Hocane, known for her show "Aahista Aahista" and Hindi movie "Sanam Teri Kasam", has announced her marriage with actor Ameer Gilani in Lahore.

The 32-year-old actor and Gilani, 28, got married in a traditional ceremony surrounded by family and friends at Lahore Fort on Wednesday.

The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle with a series of pictures from her wedding.

"In the middle of the chaos... I found you. Bismillah 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi," Hocane wrote in the caption.

On Friday, she posted a video from the wedding day. "Qubool Hai #MawraAmeerHoGayi," she said.

Hocane was dressed in a light blue lehenga accessorised with floral embroidery, while Gilani opted for a dark green-coloured salwar kameez with a waistcoat and shawl.

The couple met in 2020 when they were shooting for their show "Sabaat" and started dating. They also featured together in the 2023 drama "Neem".

Hocane is a prominent name in Pakistani television and has been a part of several series, also including "Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si" and "Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare." The actor also starred in the Pakistani drama film "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2".

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the romance drama film "Sanam Teri Kasam", co-starring Harshvardhan Rane.

The film was re-released in Indian theatres on Friday.

Gilani is known for his work in TV series such as "Very Filmy" and "Log Kia Kahengay". PTI ATR RB RB