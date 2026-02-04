Sandeep Reddy Vanga on ‘Animal Park’: ‘It’s a war between two brothers, will start in mid 2027’

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) There will be more animals in "Animal Park", filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga said on Wednesday, confirming that the follow-up to his 2023 blockbuster “Animal” will go on floors in mid-2027.

The upcoming film will take forward the dark, violent saga of Ranvijay Singh (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and expand the universe introduced in the first part, which earned over Rs 900 crore after its release.

Speaking virtually with the Japanese audience after the film's premiere in the country, Vanga said “Animal Park” will centre on a direct confrontation between two lookalike brothers -- Ranvijay and Aziz -- setting the stage for a full-blown war between the two characters.

“'Animal Park’ will start soon, once I finish the current film (‘Spirit’). There will be more animals because Aziz is another animal. So it’s a war between the two brothers now who look alike. I thought ‘Animal Park’ would be the right title. And we will start in the middle of 2027,” the director said.

“Animal” followed the story of Ranvijay, the fiercely devoted and deeply troubled son of powerful industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), whose obsessive love for his father pushes him into a spiral of extreme violence.

After there is an assassination attempt on his father, Ranvijay embarks on a brutal campaign, leading to a trail of bloodshed and fractured relationships.

The film’s climax saw Ranvijay defeat the main antagonist , his cousin Abrar (Bobby Deol), but the post-credits sequence revealed the existence of Aziz, Abrar’s brother, who now looks identical to Ranvijay.

Kapoor said he is excited to play dual characters in “Animal Park” and eager to reunite with Vanga.

“Well, I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and to play this character and another character. Since it’s a continuing story, the story of part two was very clear in his mind while filming part one. So it’s very exciting. It’s very inspiring for me as an actor,” Kapoor said.

“Sandeep and I keep chatting with each other through the week or month, and we keep discussing different ideas. And I really can’t wait to get back to play Ranvijay and Aziz,” he added.

"Animal" also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The movie was one of the biggest box office successes of 2023 but also led to a debate over its graphic violence and polarising themes.

"Animal" will be released in Japan on February 13.