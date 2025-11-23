Sandeep Reddy Vanga''s next movie ''Spirit'' goes on floors

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next feature film "Spirit" has officially gone on floors, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the movie will feature actors Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

The production banner shared pictures of the cast and crew participating in the muhuratham ceremony on Instagram. The pictures featured Vanga, Prabhas, Triptii Dimri and megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the guest of honour.

"Shoot prarambham! India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s “SPIRIT” goes ON FLOORS today!" read the caption to their post.

"A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now. #Spirit #OneBadHabit," the caption added.

"Spirit" will also feature veteran actor Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Vanga, known for blockbusters "Arjun Reddy", "Kabir Singh" and "Animal", is also producing the project through his banner Bhadrakali Pictures. PTI SMR RB