New Delhi: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced the release date of his upcoming film "Spirit", which will hit the big screen on March 5, 2027.

The film, which is produced by the filmmaker under his production banner Bhadrakali Pictures, features "Baahubali" actor Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

The director, known for projects such as Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal", Shahid Kapoor-led "Kabir Singh" and Vijay Deverakonda's "Arjun Reddy", shared the news with a post on his X handle on Friday.

It featured a poster with the release date written over it. "Spirit release date. #Spirit," he wrote in the caption.

Besides Prabhas and Triptii, the film will also feature veteran actor Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. It also reunites the filmmaker with Triptii after their work in "Animal", which served as a breakthrough for the actor.

"Spirit" was in the news last year over reports of a falling out between Deepika Padukone and the filmmaker. The actor reportedly left the project due to differences over a fixed shift.