Sandhya Shantaram’s demise a great loss to Indian cinema, says Shelar

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, calling it a great loss to Indian cinema.

In a post on X, Shelar said the news of the passing of the noted actress, famed for her role in the film “Pinjra”, was extremely saddening.

The minister said she left an indelible mark on Marathi and Hindi cinema through her exceptional acting and dancing skills. Her memorable performances in the films “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje”, “Do Aankhen Barah Haath” and especially “Pinjra” will always be cherished by audiences, he added.

Terming her demise a great loss to Indian cinema, he said, "May her soul rest in eternal peace.” Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died at 94 due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday. She was the third wife of the legendary filmmaker.

Kiran Shantaram, V Shantaram’s son from his second marriage with Jayashree, said the veteran actor breathed her last on Friday night.

A popular actor of the 1950s and 60s, Sandhya Shantaram worked predominantly in Hindi and Marathi films. Some of her most notable films also include “Sehra”, “Navrang”, “Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli”, and “Amar Bhoopali”.

Her last rites were held in the morning at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium.