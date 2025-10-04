Sandhya Shantaram's passing great loss to film world: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condoled the death of veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram, saying her passing has caused a great loss to the film world.

"The news of the passing of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram is extremely heartbreaking. Her roles in many Marathi films such as Pinjra and Navrang became immensely popular. She also made her mark in the Hindi film industry," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Sandhya's role in "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" received tremendous acclaim, the chief minister noted, adding that her acting was as skillful as it was powerful, matched by equally compelling dance performances.

"Her passing has caused a great loss to the film world. Her roles will remain immortal," Fadnavis said.

Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, died at 94 due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday. PTI MR KRK