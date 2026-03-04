Sandra Bullock to lead new film for Sony Pictures

Los Angeles, Mar 4 (PTI) Oscar winner Sandra Bullock is set to star in and produce a new film for Sony Pictures, written by screenwriter Dana Fox.

Sony landed the untitled project following a competitive bidding situation, reuniting Bullock and Fox after their 2022 Paramount box office hit "The Lost City", according to Deadline.

The details of the plot have not been disclosed.

Bullock will star and produce through her banner Fortis Films, while Fox will write and produce through her production company Foxy Inc. Margy Love will serve as executive producer on behalf of Foxy.

The project also marks Bullock's return to Sony, where she last appeared in the 2022 Brad Pitt-starrer "Bullet Train".

Bullock, known for her Oscar-winning turn in "The Blind Side" and Oscar-nominated role in "Gravity", recently announced she would be returning for a sequel to "Practical Magic" alongside Nicole Kidman. Hollywood studio Warner Bros is set to release the film in September.

Fox, meanwhile, is fresh off the global success of "Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good", which she co-wrote. The two films have collectively earned USD 1.3 billion worldwide.

She also co-wrote "The Lost City" and Disney's "Cruella". Fox additionally holds a multiyear television deal with Sony Pictures Television, where she is writing and serving as showrunner on "Clue", currently in development at Peacock.