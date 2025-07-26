Sandra Thomas runs for president of producers association; wears 'purdah' to file nomination

Kochi, Jul 26 (PTI) Noted woman producer Sandra Thomas on Saturday filed her nomination to contest for the post of president in the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA).

Thomas, who arrived wearing a 'purdah' at the KFPA office here, told reporters she was contesting for the post of president as changes are required in the association, which has been continuing as "a monopoly" of a few individuals.

She said that she decided to wear a 'purdah' to the office of the KFPA for filing her nomination as she felt it was the most appropriate attire in view of her past experience with those in the organisation.

"It is also a mark of protest against the fact that the four persons against whom I lodged a complaint and who have been named in a chargesheet submitted in court by the police, are still continuing as office bearers of the organisation and are contesting for the executive committee posts," she claimed.

She also alleged that the association was not a safe place for women and the 'purdah' was the best attire to wear to the KFPA.

Thomas alleged that those at the helm of affairs at the association were not fit to lead it as they were only concerned with using the KFPA for their personal gains and not for the benefit of its members.

She said that if she wins, she will ensure that all those producers, in the association, who have not got a chance to make a movie till now, get the opportunity to do so.

Thomas said if changes occur in the producers association, it will indirectly bring a change to the entire film industry.

Thomas was expelled from the KFPA in November last year on charges of breaching organisational discipline and norms, but the association's decision was put on hold by an Ernakulam court in December 2024. PTI HMP HMP ROH