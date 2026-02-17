'Sangamarmar', backed by Sooraj Barjatya, to release on JioHotstar on February 26

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) "Sangamarmar", an upcoming multi-generational family drama series, produced by Sooraj Barjatya and directed by Vikram Ghai, is set to start streaming on JioHotstar on February 26.

The series tells a story of love, family, and the choices that shape lives over time and features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain. The streamer will release a new episode every Thursday, according to a press release.

"Sangamarmar" follows the deeply moving journey of Amrita (Dass), a woman whose life is redefined by a single, pivotal choice. When faced with a crossroads, Amrita chooses the weight of family responsibility over her personal aspirations and a growing romance with Aditya. What begins as a tender, youthful love evolves into a soul-stirring saga of sacrifice and silent endurance Barjatya said the "core of the show is patience and how time can both challenge and heal relationships". “'Sangamarmar' is a story that comes from the kind of families we all know. It looks at relationships in their real form; the love, the misunderstandings, the waiting, and the effort it takes to stay together. Working with Jio Studios and JioHotstar has been a really great experience for me. Together, we are able to bring this narrative to the audiences in a way that feels honest and true to what we set out to say," he said in a statement.

"Amrita is not just a character in the story, she is the centre of it...Working with Sooraj Barjatya sir has been a big moment for me. His stories have shaped the way we look at family and relationships, so to be guided by him, especially on a story like this, means a lot. And with Jio Studios and JioHotstar backing the series, it feels reassuring to know that Amrita’s story will reach people who might see their own lives reflected in her," Dass added.

Actors Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani round off the cast of the series.