Sangeeth Sivan, director of 'Yoddha' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money', dies at 65

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Director Sangeeth Sivan, best known for Malayalam hit "Yoddha" and Hindi films "Kya Kool Hain Hum" and "Apna Sapna Money Money", died at a hospital here on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest. He was 65.

His cinematographer-brother Santosh Sivan confirmed Sangeeth's death to PTI via a WhatsApp message.

According to Santosh, Sangeeth was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and died following a cardiac arrest. Last rites will be performed on Thursday at the Oshiwara cemetery, he added.

Sangeeth, the eldest of three sons of filmmaker Sivan, made his debut in 1990 with the Malayalam movie "Vyooham", starring Raghuvaran and Urvashi.

Down south, his directing credits include the popular 1992 film "Yoddha", starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He reunited with the actor for "Gandharvam" (1993) and "Nirnayam" (1995).

The 1998 film "Zor", starring Sunny Deol and Sushmita Sen, marked his Hindi directorial debut. "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne", "Ek – The Power of One", "Click" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" are among some of his Hindi directorial ventures.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the filmmaker's demise.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with the director in "Kya Kool Hai Hum" and "Apna Sapna Money Money", said he was saddened by Sangeeth's demise.

"Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money.

"Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…." Deshmukh wrote in an X post.

Sangeeth also directed the 2019 web series "Bhram", starring Kalki Koechlin.