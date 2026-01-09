Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 9 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday offered prayers at the revered Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

Dutt arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday for a short trip aimed at boosting tourism in the Himalayan nation.

He visited the sacred Hindu shrine amidst tight security and offered prayers at the Shiva Linga and Bhairava in the temple premises.

Speaking briefly before visiting Pashupatinath temple, the 66-year-old actor said, "I love Nepal and the Nepali people." Nepal Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi, who welcomed Dutt at the temple, said, "The visit by the Bollywood actor to Nepal will help to promote tourism in the Indian market," a major source of international visitors to Nepal.

In 2025, 292,438 Indian visitors arrived in Nepal by air, making up 35.2 per cent of the total 1,158,459 visitors the Himalayan nation welcomed in the year.

Dutt left for Mumbai after visiting the temple, wrapping up a brief visit, during which he also inaugurated a casino.