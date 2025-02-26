Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'The Bhootnii' to release on April 18

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Actor Sanjay Dutt's upcoming horror comedy movie has been titled "The Bhootnii", the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film will also feature Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan.

The project, which comes from Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Picture, will be released in theatres on April 18.

"This Good Friday, fear gets a new date—#FridayThe18th! Get ready for horror, action, and comedy like never before!" Soham Rockstar Entertainment posted on Instagram along with a teaser of the movie.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Dutt. Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt serve as co-producers.