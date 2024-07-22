Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Manyata Dutt on her 46th birthday: I am fortunate to have you

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Actor Sanjay Dutt extended birthday wishes to wife Manyata Dutt on Monday.

The actor shared a post on Instagram featuring a series of pictures with his family, the initial ones featured the duo together whereas the last slide also had their children Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. He also referred to her as "mom" in the caption.

"Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife," the actor wrote in the captions.

"Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you." Sanjay, 64, shares two children with Manyata, 46, and also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from ex-wife Richa Sharma.

Trishala also wished Manyata by sharing a picture with her on Instagram story. She wrote, "Happy birthday @maanyata love you so very much." Sanjay and Manyata, who is an entrepreneur and a former actor, tied the knot on February 7, 2008. Prior to that, he was married to Sharma between 1987 and 1996, she died of brain tumour.

The actor later crossed paths with Rhea Pillai, with whom he got married in 1998 but they got divorced later.