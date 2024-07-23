Sanjay Dutt's 'Ghudchadi' to release on August 9

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Actor Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film "Ghudchadi" will release on August 9.

Directed by Binnoy K Gandhi, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in lead roles.

Dutt, 64, shared a poster of the film on his Instagram handle to announce the release.

"Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9th onwards," the actor captioned the poster of the film.

The romantic drama was previously slated to release in 2022. The film reunites Dutt and Tandon, 49, who have previously worked in the films like "Zamane Se Kya Darna", "Kshatriya" and "Vijeta".

Samthaan, 33, is a well-known television actor and recently acted in "Hamare Baarah" which marked his debut in the films. The actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Manik Malhotra in "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan".

Kumar, 35, worked in Akhilesh Jaiswal's directorial "Starfish".

Samthaan and Kumar have also worked on the music videos "Dhokha" and "Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham" together.

Produced by Nidhi Dutta and Gandhi, the film will stream on JioCinema. PTI ATR ATR BK BK