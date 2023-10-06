Sanjay Garg's Raw Mango to open upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Raw Mango, the label by ace designer Sanjay Garg, will open the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on October 10 here.

The collection titled 'Children of the Night' is billed as a "celebration of carefree confidence and unapologetic elegance, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic world that comes alive after dark".

Garg said he is honoured to present the opening show for this season of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

"'Children of the Night' will surprise, while still being true to our DNA. Each garment includes innovations in textiles, including brocade imparting a sense of knitwear, kaleidoscopic weaves and an incredible range of gleaming metallics," the designer said in a statement.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said Raw Mango will give a "glamorous start" to the five-day fashion event.

“Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI has shared a long-standing relationship with Raw Mango. We are thrilled to have Sanjay and his label return to the platform, especially to celebrate Lakme’s theme for the season." Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, praised Garg for celebrating Indian heritage and putting it on the global map.

“Over the years, Sanjay has been credited for celebrating Indian heritage and putting it on the global map through his unique designs and distinctive handlooms. We are certain that his presentation is going to set the tone for the five days of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start to the event.” The opening show will be based on the newly launched Lakme Glitterati range, set to cater to contemporary beauty preferences.

Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, Raw Mango’s opening show is a "celebration of all things beauty x fashion". "We look forward to Sanjay Garg's avant-garde spin to this newly launched range. Together, we aim to create an unforgettable fashion and beauty experience unveiling trending glitter makeup looks," Dhillon said.

The upcoming edition of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI is set to take place from October 11-15 at Pragati Maidan here. PTI SHD SHD SHD