Sanjay Leela Bhansali absolutely fine: family

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing "absolutely fine", his family said Wednesday after media reports said he was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

The family did not confirm or refer to the heart attack, but said he had gone to the hospital for a routine medical check up. "Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes." A segment of the media said Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his 63rd birthday on Tuesday and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The filmmaker, known for big scale dramas such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and OTT series "Heeramandi", is currently working on his next theatrical, "Love and War".

It is a period romance starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.