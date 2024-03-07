Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches music label

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday launched his music label Bhansali Music.

Bhansali, who is set to make his streaming debut with "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", has previously composed music for his films "Guzaarish", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Through the label, the director-composer aims to collaborate with talented musicians and artists "to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums", a press release said.

"Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label 'Bhansali Music'.

"I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music," Bhansali said in a statement.

In 2022, the director released his first original music album, "Sukoon".

Bhansali is looking forward to the premiere of his Netflix series "Heeramandi". His next feature film is "Love & War", starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.