Sanjay Leela Bhansali teams up with Ketan Mehta for 'Jai Somnath'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his upcoming project "Jai Somnath", which will be directed by Ketan Mehta.

"Jai Somnath" traces back to 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, a defining chapter in Indian history. This year marks 1000 years of the Ghazni attack and the destruction of the temple, and its subsequent resurrection. Somnath symbolises the indestructible spirit of India and the glory of Indian civilisation," according to a press release.

The film is set to release in 2027 and is produced under Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Mehta also serving as a writer on it.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its Instagram handle on Sunday. "A temple can be broken, not the faith. Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents - “JAI SOMNATH”. Directed by Ketan Mehta. In cinemas worldwide, 2027," read the caption.

Bhansali's upcoming film is "Love & War", featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.