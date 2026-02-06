Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta urge fans to avoid spoilers for ‘Vadh 2’

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, the lead actors of the crime thriller "Vadh 2", on Friday urged audiences to help preserve the viewing experience for others and avoid sharing spoilers.

The film, which released in cinemas on Thursday, is a sequel to their critically-acclaimed 2022 movie of the same title.

In a statement, posted on their respective social media pages, Mishra and Gupta appealed to fans to not share the spoilers online.

“We request you to please not give away the spoilers or climax of Vadh 2. The film has been made as a thriller mystery, and we hope the experience remains intact for everyone watching it in theatres,” read the statement.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, "Vadh 2" presents a fresh story, exploring the limits of ordinary people under extreme circumstances.

The film focuses on a complex moral maze centred on a widowed prison guard (Sanjay Mishra) and a soon to be released inmate (Neena Gupta).

Kumud Mishra also stars as a jail superintendent, whose pursuit of truth in a shocking prison crime leads him to a deadly web of lies and justice.

It is produced by filmmaker Luv Ranjan's production banner Luv Films.