Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi' to release in December

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) "Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi", featuring Sanjay Mishra, is set to release in theatres on December 19, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the film is written by Aadesh K Arjun and Prashant Singh. It also stars Mahima Chaudhry alongside Mishra.

The makers shared the announcement with a post on their Instagram handle, which had the film's poster with the release date written over it. The poster features both actors in their wedding attire.

"The wedding bells are ringing! Get ready to celebrate love, family, and second chances. #DurlabhPrasadKiDusriShadi is coming to the big screen on 19th DECEMBER," read the caption.

The film also stars Vyom Yadav and Pallak Lalwani in pivotal roles.

Besides "Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi", Mishra will also feature in "Vadh 2". Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2022 release "Vadh", which also featured Mishra and Gupta. It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Chaudhry's latest work is "Nadaaniyan", which released in March. It featured Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut with the film. She essayed the role of Neelu Jaisingh in the film. It was directed by Shauna Gautam. PTI ATR ATR ATR