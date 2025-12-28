Sanya Malhotra joins Sunidhi Chauhan at Delhi concert

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra joined singer Sunidhi Chauhan at her Delhi concert, with the two dancing on their hit song "Aankh".

Chauhan performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday as a part of her "I Am Home India Tour".

During the performance, Malhotra, dressed in a sparkling blue outfit, joined Chauhan, who donned a purple outfit, on stage. The two grooved to "Aankh", which released in 2024, amid loud cheers from the audience.

Following her performance in Delhi, Chauhan will travel to other cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata.

Alaap Gosher, CEO and co-founder of TM Ventures, the company managing the singer's tour, said, "I am Home India Tour" is about bringing Chauhan closer to the audience, emotionally and musically." "From the setlist to the staging, every element has been thoughtfully curated to reflect her journey and create a shared, memorable experience for fans in every city," he said in a statement.

Tickets for Chauhan's concerts are available on District by Zomato. The tour will conclude in March 2026 with her performance in Bengaluru. PTI ATR DIV DIV