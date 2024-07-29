Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden tie the knot in private ceremony

London: Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan got married to her "Mary Queen of Scots" co-star Jack Lowden in a low-key wedding in Scotland.

The actors, who reportedly started dating after co-starring in the 2018 period drama, tied the knot over the weekend of July 20 at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office.

According to the register of Scottish civil marriage records, the couple exchanged vows at Lowden's native Scotland with only a handful of their closest friends and family in attendance.

Rumours that Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, are in a relationship started doing the social media rounds in December 2018, when they were paired opposite each other in "Mary Queen of Scots" in which she played the role of Mary Stuart and he essayed the monarch's husband, Lord Darnley.

On Instagram, Lowden posted a mirror selfie in December 2023 to mark the new year.

"NYE. Lang May yer Lum Reek. Be good, be bad, but fannies we are all," he had captioned the picture.