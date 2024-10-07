Saoirse Ronan says Greta Gerwig hasn't approached her yet for 'Narnia' movies

Los Angeles: Actor Saoirse Ronan said she hasn't been approached by filmmaker Greta Gerwig yet to star in the reimagining of "The Chronicles of Narnia", a popular fantasy film based on novels by CS Lewis.

There was speculation that Ronan and Gerwig, who previously collaborated on two films "Lady Bird" and "Little Women", are teaming up once again for the upcoming "Narnia" movies for Netflix.

"I mean, there isn’t, like, no truth to it. She hasn’t asked me yet. She’s writing it," she told host Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show.

“But we have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, ‘So I’ll be in this, just so you know.’ And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, ‘OK.’ But she honestly hasn’t asked me about Narnia — I think she’s so wrapped up in writing it right now,” Ronan quipped.

While Gerwig earned both acclaim and box office success with her last directorial "Barbie" (2023), Ronan is already generating Oscar buzz with her performance in "The Outrun".