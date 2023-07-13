Advertisment
Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan join 'Tron: Ares' cast

NewsDrum Desk
13 Jul 2023
Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan join 'Tron: Ares' cast

Sarah Desjardins (Left) and Cameron Monaghan (Right)

Los Angeles: "The Yellowjackets" actor Sarah Desjardins and Cameron Monaghan of "Shameless" fame are the latest additions to the ensemble cast of "Tron: Ares", Disney's third installment in the "Tron" film franchise.

Desjardins and Monaghan join already announced cast members Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jodie Turner-Smith in the new movie, reported entertainment website Deadline.

Filmmaker Joachim Ronning, best known for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", will direct "Tron: Ares" from Jesse Wingutow and Jack Thorne's script.

"Tron", the first film in the sci-fi action-adventure series, was released in 1982. It starred Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a video game creator who is sucked into the software world of a mainframe computer where he interacts with programs to escape.

The second chapter "Tron: Legacy", directed by Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick"), hit the screens in 2010 and starred Bridges alongside Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

"Tron: Ares" will feature Leto as Ares, the manifestation of a program that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world.

The production on the film is expected to begin next month.

