Sarah Michelle Gellar is willing to star in 'Scream' movies: Waiting for my call

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sarah Michelle Gellar says she wasn't called to be a part of the "Scream 7" but is willing to return to the franchise.

Michelle Gellar, 48, portrayed Cici Cooper in the second installment of the horror mystery, which was released in 1997.

"I’m not in (Scream 7). I tried to get in (Scream 7), but nobody wanted me. They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call, I didn’t get a call," she said on the Entertainment Tonight show.

She added how many actors have reprised their roles in the franchise.

"There are a lot of people who died in all the 'Scream' movies that are back. Skeet (Ulrich), (Matthew) Lillard. I’m just saying, I’m waiting for my call.” The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 and went on to have five more installments, with the last being "Scream VI", which was released in 2023.

The upcoming installment, "Scream 7", is directed by Kevin Williamson and stars Matthew Lillard and Matthew Lillard among others.