Sarah Snook to star in Peacock thriller series 'All Her Fault'

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Emmy winner Sarah Snook has booked her next series with Peacock after the wrap on "Succession", the popular HBO show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will star in and also executive produce the upcoming thriller "All Her Fault" set at the streamer.

The new series is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.

Snook, 36, will portray the role of Marissa Irvine in "All Her Fault".

Marissa (Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school.

"But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare," read the series' synopsis.

In the satirical comedy-drama "Succession", Snook played Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy, the unlikely contender of the media empire owned by her father Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Also starring Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, the multiple award winning show concluded in 2023 following a four-season run on HBO.