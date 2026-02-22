Sargun Mehta slams pregnancy rumours

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Actor Sargun Mehta penned a note on social media as she slammed pregnancy rumours and called it nothing but baseless news.

Mehta tied the knot with actor Ravi Dubey in 2013, and it's not the first time for the couple to find themselves surrounded by pregnancy reports. Mehta has also addressed the rumours in her previous interviews.

The "Lahoriye" actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday. "News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy for the last 2 years. According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy. Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it," the note on her post read.

"How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about ? STOP IT .. KINDLY," she wrote in the caption.

Mehta and Dubey dated for over four years before getting married. They met on the sets of "12/24 Karol Bagh" show and also appeared together in the dance reality show "Nach Baliye Season 5", which aired between 2012 and 2013. PTI ATR ATR ATR