Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth in 'Coolie'

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) "Baahubali" star Sathyaraj is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Tamil movie "Coolie", fronted by superstar Rajinikanth.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, reunites the actor duo 38 years after the release of their film "Mr Bharath".

Production house Sun Pictures made the announcement on its X page on Saturday.

Sathyaraj, who was last seen in "Munjya" and "Weapon", will portray the role of Rajasekar in "Coolie".

"Introducing #Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, from the world of '#Coolie'. @rajinikanth @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @Dir_Chandhru @PraveenRaja_Off," the banner said in the post.

Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also round out the cast of "Coolie".

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film, which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as 'Anbariv'.