Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar join cast of Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) "Baahubali" star Sathyaraj and "Chhichhore" actor Prateik Babbar have boarded the cast of "Sikandar", starring Salman Khan, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by A R Murugadoss, the upcoming movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, "Sikandar" is set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

The production house shared the casting announcement of Sathyaraj and Prateik on its official X page.

"We're elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @prateikbabbar once again! "And we can't wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025," the post read.

While Sathyaraj was most recently seen in "Munjya", Prateik's last film was "Cobalt Blue". PTI RDS RDS RDS