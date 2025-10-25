Satish Shah was a versatile actor, guiding link in field of art: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday paid tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah, describing him as a versatile artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and theatre.

In his condolence message, the CM said Shah, who passed away at 74, will be remembered for the effortless charm and authenticity he brought to every role he portrayed.

“Through his natural and graceful performances, he carved a permanent place in the hearts of audiences,” Fadnavis said.

Shah received wide acclaim for his work across films, theatre and television, he said. From comedy and light-hearted entertainment to serious character roles, he displayed remarkable range and depth as an actor, Fadnavis said.

The CM said Shah, who had also acted in films by the late Dada Kondke, contributed to enriching Marathi cinema. “His demise has caused a great loss to the world of art. A guiding link that connected generations of artists has been severed,” the chief minister said.

Shah, whose very presence in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron” and “Main Hoon Na” and sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” elicited smiles and many a laugh, passed away at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on Saturday afternoon, said Ramesh Kadatala, his trusted aide and personal assistant for over 30 years. PTI MR NR