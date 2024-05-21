‘Savi’ is a modernised version of the mythological tale of Sati Savitri: Actor Divya Khosla

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Actor Divya Khosla on Tuesday said her upcoming film “Savi - A Bloody Housewife” is a story of courage and determination that will resonate with every woman.

The upcoming thriller movie features Khosla as Savi, a bruised housewife and a mother who goes to great lengths to save her husband.

The film, directed by Abhinay Deo of “Delhi Belly”, also stars Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane.

"I heard the story of Sati Savitri during my growing up years, in which Savitri fights with Yamraj to get her husband back. The story is of courage and determination, it is about what a woman can fight with the entire universe for the love of her life.

"I’m very proud to say that our film ‘Savi’ is a modernised version of this tale of Savitri, and that’s what we are showing to Indian audiences. I think every woman will relate to this film; every woman is going to see Savitri in herself,” Khosla told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

Deo said the film is an inspirational tale about a housewife.

“There was an opportunity to tell a story of a regular family, comprising a husband, wife and son. You feel that the woman is leading a normal life but when her husband gets embroiled in a problem and to what extent she goes to save him.

"That was the exciting thing for me in the film. The film has depth, and I’ve seen women are way stronger than men and they find their strength, so that was the inspiration for ‘Savi’,” the director said.

Speaking about Anil Kapoor’s role in “Savi”, Deo said he was keen to cast the actor as he felt he was the perfect choice to play a flamboyant man.

“We felt that Anil would be the best option. I’ve worked with him on two seasons of ‘24’, so it was easy to approach him, and it was easy for him to say yes as he had a relationship with me, T-Series and Mukesh (Bhatt) sir. It was a no brainer for him. It is a very different role in which you’ll see Anil Kapoor.

“Harshvardhan is an important part of the film. If Divya is Savi, then he is Satyavan. He is fantastic,” Deo added.

“Savi - A Bloody Housewife” is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt are credited as co-producers. It is set to release on May 31 in theatres. PTI KKP RB RB