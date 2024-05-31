'Savi' is about a simple woman's courage: filmmaker Abhinay Deo

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Filmmaker Abhinay Deo says his new movie "Savi", starring Divya Khossla in the lead role, is all about the "courage of a woman" to stand for her family in the moment of crisis.

The film revolves around a homemaker, Savi (Khossla), whose life turns upside down when she has to execute a dangerous plan of freeing her husband from a jail in the UK.

"It's a fight from a woman who is very unassuming, extremely simple, somebody who is just like any other person that you meet on an everyday basis. But when her family is in danger, things change. I think that is a very exciting story, the story about the courage of a simple woman," Deo told PTI in an interview.

Khossla, who has been a part of films like "Yaariyan 2","Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo" and "Love Today" said the film hooked her as the plot was very "intriguing".

"It's full of intrigue, like how can a housewife execute a mission of this level. I tried to become the character before I went on the set. I think the whole experience of me getting to portray a character who is full of determination and courage was wonderful." Khossla said she is choosey when it comes to taking up roles but she loved this script.

"This movie is based on the legend of Savitri, the whole idea behind it was so powerful and it empowers you also as a woman. No woman should feel that she can't achieve anything... When women see the movie, they will find themselves in Savi. It is also a great thriller, a jailbreak story," she said.

Calling Khossla's casting "unexpected", the filmmaker, who has helmed projects like "Delhi Belly", "Blackmail 2018" and "Force 2", said he wanted to cast Divya in the film despite her filmography lacking the experience in thriller genre.

"I needed somebody who looked like a simple woman. She needed to look vulnerable and that is how Divya fitted perfectly. I didn't want somebody with baggage," he added.

Khossla said the film was a learning experience and she would like to explore more films in the genre going forward.

"I think every film teaches you a lot, this film also taught me a lot... I would definitely consider thrillers for the future. I am doing a Telugu film next. I haven't done a film like this before because I also try to do films which have not been done before because it's important to be versatile and to keep challenging yourself," she said. When asked about the unpredictable fate of recent releases at the box office, the filmmaker said he doesn't get "pressured" about it at all.

"What is the point of getting pressured? I do my best, I put my 1000 percent into making the film. After that it depends on the audience. As an actor and director, we have put out our best effort and we are hoping that the audience will come and will look at it and then judge for themselves and that will be the fate of the film." Khossla said they have made the film with full sincerity and honesty.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Khossla's husband Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under Vishesh Films and T-Series Films, the movie also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. It released on Friday.